MMA | Kincl after the battle with Vémola: I was bored. He didn’t even shake my hand after the match

At the same time, the rematch between the irreconcilable rivals offered the same picture for all five rounds. Vémola constantly pushed Kincl towards the mesh, where, paradoxically, he failed on his strongest weapon – takedowns and fighting on the ground. “I knew how to prepare for him and defend it. I thought I would beat him with his own style,” Kincl said with a smile, defending the Octagon MMA middleweight championship for the second time.

Although he was constantly under pressure, he managed to work as efficiently as possible. He was able to conjure up a whole series of blows from defensive positions, with which he convinced the judge of a point victory. “From my point of view, it was boring. I was bored. I looked at the referee and at the people. I’m a bit annoyed by it,” he admitted, adding that during the match he also had to yell at the referee several times for Vémol’s inactivity with the mesh and the wound below the waist. “Although I don’t like it, I throw it a little at the referee as well.”

What do the wife and partner say about Patrik Kincl’s victory? We knew it would clink!Video : Sport.cz

He not only defeated the Terminator, but painted his face properly. Vémola had a really swollen eye in the second half of the match, which he probably couldn’t even see. “The feeling of victory, the belt and the fact that I beat him because he looked really terrible, of course, satisfies me, but I need to feel that it was really hard work,” Kincl dug, but he was hurt by his opponent’s gesture after the duel. “I’m a little sorry , that he didn’t shake my hand after the match. He said he would,” he added.

Kincl could also equal 2018, when he lost to his former friend on points. “He moved on in lying. But I have to say with respect that he didn’t make any extra technical progress in his strong game. Rather, I moved, I defended everything. But I’ll appreciate the fact that he can assert his game,” he alluded to the opponent’s tactics, which were, however, unsuccessful.

It was the thirty-three-year-old champion who had a larger camp of supporters in the audience, who greeted him stormily already during his arrival. Pavla’s wife also kept her fingers crossed for her husband near the cage. “On the one hand, it was very exciting, but after the first defended takedowns, I knew that it was home, at least for points,” she described. “I was convinced that she would win,” she did not hesitate for a second.

Photo: Octagon MMA Karlos Vémola (left) in a duel with Patrik Kincle.

Kincla will be resting in the next few days, but then other duties will come. This time in the role of coach of his friend David Dvořák in the famous UFC. “Patrik performed great, he beat Karlos at his own game, even though it wasn’t exactly the strategy we wanted,” confided Dvořák, who was always in Kincl’s corner. “We shouted and hugged each other after the locker room,” he stated with a smile.

The long-awaited revenge has thus come to an end. But it is clear that in the coming days and weeks it will still be the central topic of the Czech-Slovak fighting scene. “I won’t jump off that train for at least half a year. I didn’t even jump from that first match after five years,” Kincl returned at the time, alluding to a possible clash with Slovakian giant Attila Végh.