The Youtuber and match organizer, pro boxer for 3 years, signs a multi-year agreement with PFL, a mixed martial arts promotion. Debut scheduled for 2024. And he doesn’t stop there …

New year, new adventures. Jake Paul has confirmed that he will soon also fight in mixed martial arts. The well-known American youtuber and boxer has just signed a multi-year agreement with the Pfl (Professional Fighters League) and made the announcement on social media with a video in great style: “I’m ready to change the world of Mma”.

NEW CHALLENGE — Professional boxer for three years, after being a musician, youtuber and actor in his adolescence, Paul was last in the ring against Anderson Silva, the MMA legend he beat last October by unanimous decision (his record so far reads 6-0) . After the victory, he had declared that he wanted to join a revolutionary federation in the context of mixed martial arts, but it could take a while to see him in the octagon, as explained by Pfl president Donn Davis: “I think the fans think Jake is a character interesting because he works hard and does not underestimate anything. At the moment he knows he’s not ready to make his debut, but he’s starting to train. I think in about a year, so early 2024, we’ll see him face his first opponent.”

THE IDEA — In this sense, the Pfl has created a new division, the Super Fight, in which the wrestlers – as explained by the New York Times – will earn half of the proceeds from the pay-per-views (with fights distributed by both ESPN and from Dazn). Among the ideas of the class of ’97 there is that of setting up a union to protect the fighters together with Nakisa Bidarian, former right-hand man of Dana White, number one of the UFC (a promotion criticized by Paul on more than a few occasions). In Jake Paul’s 2023, there’s no shortage of ideas. See also Green light for 10-minute videos: this is how TikTok hunts YouTube

