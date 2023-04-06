Home Sports MMA | Touched tough girl from the cage: The Russian invasion is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. People send me videos of dead bodies
by admin
Although the 32-year-old fighter trains in the USA, she does not forget her homeland, which has been under fire from Russian troops for more than a year. “There hasn’t been a day since the start of the war that people haven’t sent me videos from Bachmut. Yesterday, my hometown, where my family is, was attacked by Russian rockets,” says Kolesnyková, who has been praised by many for her determination and unbreakable mindset.

“If you’re asking me how I’m doing with motivation, it’s a hell of a lot…when there are people in Ukraine who are going through this period. It changed my whole life,” she continues, moved. “I talk to my family every day, because you never know when it will be the last day you talk to them,” says the wrestler of the American PFL organization, where already on April 7 in the first fight of the new seasons will compete with the American Aspen Ladd.

“Every day I see how many people I know have died. The war did not stop. People keep dying. It’s a genocide of the Ukrainian people,” she emphasized to the Sherdog website. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. It’s easy to sit at home on the couch and watch it on TV. But it’s different when it comes to people who you love. At the moment, even my coach and colleagues are at war,” admits Kolesnyková.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than a year. Some Ukrainian places have become unrecognizable during that time. “My old university is totally destroyed, nothing is left of it,” said a sad Ukrainian fighter who nevertheless believes in a better tomorrow. country.”

Kolesnyková hopes that Ukraine will be proud when she carries her flag to the cage. “On the one hand, it’s a huge pressure. I take responsibility for myself. But then there are the people who send you war videos. There are shots of local houses and dead bodies all around. On the other hand, I have a huge motivation to represent Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian.

The goal this season is clear – to get the dream check and the champion’s belt. “Winning the belt would give people hope that they should never give up no matter what. We can never give up, even when we’re tired,” added the wrestler with a 7-5 record, who reached the semifinals of last year’s PFL, where she ran into the eventual winner, Mexican Larissa Pachecová. Czech representative Martina Jindrová will also enter the first fights of the new year.

