Modica Calcio, Giuseppe Grasso arrives in Rossoblu

The staff of Modica Calcio for the season of excellence 2023-2024 is starting to take shape.

Sporting Director Fabio Arena has in fact concluded the negotiation that brings Giuseppe Grasso to the Rossoblu.

An expert and multifaceted player therefore arrives at the court of Giancarlo Betta, with hundreds of appearances in the championships of Excellence and Serie D, wearing the shirts of Syracuse, Adrano, Noto, Palazzolo, Biancavilla and lastly Ragusa.

It is a very important pawn in Betta’s chessboard given its tactical flexibility. Difficult to indicate a specific role.

In fact, Giuseppe Grasso has often occupied the nerve center of the midfield during his career, but has also been used by his coaches as a second striker, attacking midfielder and left wing.

“I am very happy with this choice – is Giuseppe Grasso’s first statement as an athlete of Modica Calcio – because I know I am joining an ambitious project. I was able to immediately grasp the seriousness of this company and how, thanks to the top management and executives, there is a “big family” atmosphere which is what I was personally looking for and is, above all, what is the basis of every success . I want to give my contribution to bring a city like Modica to the football stages it deserves”.

The agreement with Giuseppe Grasso, which follows the reconfirmation of some important elements already in the squad including captain Ciccio Vindigni, is the concrete expression of an intense market activity carried out by the Sports Director, in full agreement with the technical staff and under the aegis of top management Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza, intending to bring not only athletes of great technical caliber to the rossoblu shirt but above all men who choose to share the “Modica Calcio” project which does not concern sporting expression on the pitch but involves the entire Modica environment.

