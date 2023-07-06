Home » The Israeli military said it bombed an area of ​​Lebanon near the two countries’ border in response to a rocket fire
World

The Israeli army said it bombed an area of ​​Lebanon near the border between the two countries, in response to a rocket fire from Lebanon towards Israel. Again according to information released by the Israeli army, one of the missiles launched from Lebanon would have exploded in Israeli territory. The Lebanese army has not commented on the news and so far no armed group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack from Lebanon reported by the Israeli army.

More than 15 Israeli missiles hit the surroundings of the two small towns of Kfarchouba and Halta in the southeast of the country near the borders with Israel and Syria, Lebanese state news agency said. The country of Ghajar, which is disputed between Lebanon and Israel and is located on the border between Lebanon and the Golan Heights area in Syria, occupied by Israel, would also have been affected.

Israel has invaded Lebanon several times, most recently in 2006, and relations between the two countries remain very tense. In April there had been major mutual shelling between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Lebanon: the Israeli army had described its shelling in Lebanese territory as the most violent since 2006.

