Modica is from Modica. Administrators buy subscription

Morning in red and blue colors that lived this morning in the council chamber of the municipality of Modica. Maria Monastery, Mayor of Modica: “Together with the councilors and the president of the municipal council, we decided to buy the team season ticket as a signal to say that ‘Modica is from Modica’ and that rossoblù are our colours. A message that we want to send to our city, so that many people concretely support the team at the start of a season that we hope will be successful. With Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza, we have also turned our gaze to tomorrow, to the now imminent works that will give new life to Pietro Scollo, because we want and must be ready for the steps forward that our team wants to make. It really made me so happy – continued the mayor – greet the new season of Modica; do it in the ‘home’ of our city, Palazzo San Domenico and in its most important hall named after the unforgettable Paolo Garofalo, who was a huge Modica fan. Today, we shared the first act of this 2023/2024 football season; Saturday, on the steps of San Pietro, at the Festa dello Sport, will be the moment in which the City of Modica will embrace football players, coaches and managers. And it will be the public ‘baptism’ of an engaging, shared and, we sincerely hope, successful journey”.

