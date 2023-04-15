Al Poli Molfetta is playing this midweek round of the Serie D championship, group H, more precisely on Holy Thursday at 3 pm. I decide to attend this match because it is one of my favorite ones, knowing that only the presence of the two ultras factions is guaranteed in the stands precisely because of the “inconvenient” day and time. I state that they are two squares that deserve respect, for their ultras tradition, for what they have historically offered to both the Apulian and national movement. The local ultras must be appreciated because despite the many anonymous championships and without football joys, they still manage to keep alive the “hard core” that today too will not spare itself in inciting the eleven red and whites on the pitch.

From the Valle d’Itria, despite Martina recovering from three defeats in a row, instead a large and lively group of ultras arrives, about fifty units, who enter the sector around the tenth minute of the game. They hurriedly gather behind the banner MARTINA NORTH CURVE and give life to an excellent test of cheer. They sing non-stop throughout the game with choruses often held high for several minutes and always accompanied by good clapping. Without stopping, there is also the waving of the two flags.

There was absolutely no problem between the two supporters with the Martinese ultras who in the end celebrated their team under the sector for an important victory.