Home Sports Man Utd takeover latest: Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus says he has made bid for club
Sports

Man Utd takeover latest: Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus says he has made bid for club

by admin
Man Utd takeover latest: Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus says he has made bid for club
Zilliacus is the founder and chairman of a new social media group

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus says he has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United.

Zilliacus wants to buy half of the club with the purchasing of the other half by fans, who will be involved in the club’s decision-making process.

Interested parties had until 21:00 GMT on Wednesday to put their bids in but the deadline has since been extended.

“Any sport club ultimately should belong to its fans. My bid is built on equality with fans,” said Zilliacus.external-link

“The current development, where billionaire sheiks and oligarchs take over clubs and control them as their personal playgrounds is not a healthy trend.

“The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6.

“My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half.

“If every fan joins it means less than $3 per fan.”

Zilliacus plans to give fans a say through an app from which they can “participate and cast” their vote “when deciding on footballing matters relating to the club”.

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim are the only publicly declared bidders and are expected to submit second, revised offers having met with United officials earlier in March.

See also  Huai Tie No. 2 Middle School: Sports under the "double reduction" achieves great results-Social Comprehensive-China Matrix

It is also understood US investment company Elliott has made an offer to purchase a minority stake, irrespective of who ends up owning the club.

Zilliacus, who has previously been involved with HJK Helsinki and ice hockey champions Jokerit in his homeland, is the founder and chairman of new social media group novaM Group.

He wants to buy United through XXI Century Capital, which is an investment firm owned by his holding company.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

You may also like

A former senior Ayuso official points to Ruiz...

The blacksmith is looking forward to the duel...

Fabio Quartararo before the resumption of MotoGP: “We...

Today Warriors VS Lone Ranger: Ku Zhuitang played...

World association further excludes Russia and Belarus

Chloe Grant targets Formula 1 after joining all-female...

Today’s Football Match Ireland VS Latvia_Match_Country_League

Adam Siao Him Fa, the new nugget of...

World Athletics bans transgender female athletes from competing...

I arrived confident, I feel maximum workload at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy