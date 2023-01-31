The king of wrestling no longer moves his legs. Hulk Hogan, icon of this very particular sport, is not in good health and now moves with a stick. The latest news on the champion’s health was given by one of his former colleagues, Kurt Angle.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea, with Italian origins from the Vercelli area, is a record holder in the ring. It is to him that we mainly owe the popularity of this American-style freestyle wrestling. Sport and entertainment, in practice, with some matches that have gone down in history, such as those with André the Giant, but also Macho Mane and Ultimate Warrior.

Not just sports. Hulk Hogan has also made films and worked on the small screen. For example, he appeared in the Rocky saga alongside his friend Sylvester Stallone.

Hulk Hogan has recently undergone back surgery and the results have not been optimal. The sportsman has severe nerve problems in his lower body. Over the years he has undergone 25 surgical operations, which have affected the knees, the hips, the back in fact.