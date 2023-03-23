this is what emerges from the research carried out by Circana on a sample of 12,000 consumers carried out by Circana, in the Telecommunications Services category, the results of which were presented in recent days

Also this year the appointment of the announcement of the prize winners is renewed Elected Product of the Year. The award aims to guide consumers in their purchasing choices, and is awarded to the most innovative product or service, based on market research carried out by Circana – a leading company in behavioral management and interpretation consultancy of consumers. The winners are elected by collecting the independent judgment of 12,000 consumers, who express themselves by judging innovation and satisfaction in over 50 categories of products and/or services.

iliadbox e iliad wifi extender were the winners in the Telecommunications Services category. A goal that adds to the many others achieved so far by iliad and which recognizes the innovation and foresight of the operator, which with its services aims more and more every day to offer the maximum quality and transparency to its users.

The iliadbox represents innovation, a revolution of all the fixed network market schemes: the router is entirely made in iliad, developed in all respects within the company with an iconic design and at the same time attentive to sustainability. It is designed to last at least 10 years with the aim of combating planned obsolescence, which causes pollution and unnecessary expenses for users.

Winning the Elected Product of the Year award is an important recognition, which denotes the will on the part of the operator to never stop, and which once again underlines the values ​​it has been carrying on since day one: transparency, quality, innovation and generosity of the offer. Those who choose iliad can take advantage of a clear and rounded offer: €19.99 per month for iliad mobile users with an offer of €9.99 per month with automatic payment, otherwise €24.99 per month, guaranteed forever, with no hidden costs and no duration constraints.

“Every day we are committed to developing innovative quality products and services, which revolutionize the market by intercepting user needs even in advance.” comment Benedict Levi, CEO of iliad Italy. “Remaining faithful to our commitments and the values ​​that distinguish us, we intend to pursue the goal of simplifying their lives, always guaranteeing transparency and accessibility and actively contributing to the digitization of the country”.

Less than a year after the launch of 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) fiber connections, the only future-proof fixed connectivity technology, iliad continues to invest in the development and dissemination of next-generation connectivity in Italy thanks to agreements with strategic partners – OpenFiber, FiberCop and Fastweb – with the aim of expanding coverage and exceeding 10 million residential units in the short term.