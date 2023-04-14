Home Sports Monaco end Euroleague regular season with defeat in Istanbul
Sports

Monaco end Euroleague regular season with defeat in Istanbul

by admin
Monaco end Euroleague regular season with defeat in Istanbul

There was nothing at stake for either of the two teams, except perhaps to not hurt anyone. Efes Istanbul, double Euroleague title holder, was already eliminated from the race for the play-offs. Monaco, guaranteed to finish in fourth place in the regular season standings, and already knowing their opponent in the quarter-finals, Maccabi Tel-Aviv (first match scheduled for April 25 or 26), was therefore on a simple visit to Turkey. where the playing times were widely shared and the intensity not up to a real peak between two teams of this caliber.

The result is therefore not surprising: Efes Istanbul won without difficulty (87-72) behind 21 points from Tibor Pleiss. On the Monegasque side, Matthew Strazel (16 points) and Yoan Makoundou (14), two players most often left out this season on the European scene, finished as their top scorers, while star Mike James settled for 7 points (plus 9 rebounds and 4 assists).

The rest of the play-off table was to be decided later in the evening, conclusion of the regular phase of the competition, Friday evening. Sasa Obradovic’s men will host Fos-sur-Mer on Sunday, at home, as part of the Betclic Elite, of which they are still solid leaders.

See also  Bucchi: "Everyone is good, and now Bilan will find a healthy team"

You may also like

Billie Jean King Cup: Maria equalizes against Brazil

Chaser duel: Saarbrücken secures three important points against...

Ferrari Carlos Sainz: Ferrari’s request for driver’s penalty...

Heidenheim submits and looks at Hamburger SV

Sadio Mane: What’s happened to Senegal star at...

Huddersfield Giants 0-80 Leeds Rhinos: Women’s Super League...

Football Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Hertha BSC – live...

NBA, tonight the finalists for the 2022/23 awards

2nd league: Merciless Heidenheimer increase the pressure on...

Juventus-Psg: another deal in sight?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy