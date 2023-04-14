There was nothing at stake for either of the two teams, except perhaps to not hurt anyone. Efes Istanbul, double Euroleague title holder, was already eliminated from the race for the play-offs. Monaco, guaranteed to finish in fourth place in the regular season standings, and already knowing their opponent in the quarter-finals, Maccabi Tel-Aviv (first match scheduled for April 25 or 26), was therefore on a simple visit to Turkey. where the playing times were widely shared and the intensity not up to a real peak between two teams of this caliber.
The result is therefore not surprising: Efes Istanbul won without difficulty (87-72) behind 21 points from Tibor Pleiss. On the Monegasque side, Matthew Strazel (16 points) and Yoan Makoundou (14), two players most often left out this season on the European scene, finished as their top scorers, while star Mike James settled for 7 points (plus 9 rebounds and 4 assists).
The rest of the play-off table was to be decided later in the evening, conclusion of the regular phase of the competition, Friday evening. Sasa Obradovic’s men will host Fos-sur-Mer on Sunday, at home, as part of the Betclic Elite, of which they are still solid leaders.