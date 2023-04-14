There was nothing at stake for either of the two teams, except perhaps to not hurt anyone. Efes Istanbul, double Euroleague title holder, was already eliminated from the race for the play-offs. Monaco, guaranteed to finish in fourth place in the regular season standings, and already knowing their opponent in the quarter-finals, Maccabi Tel-Aviv (first match scheduled for April 25 or 26), was therefore on a simple visit to Turkey. where the playing times were widely shared and the intensity not up to a real peak between two teams of this caliber.