Home » Monday’s gossip column: Griezmann, Iling-Junior, Williams, Fernandes, Nusa, Ekitike
Sports

Monday’s gossip column: Griezmann, Iling-Junior, Williams, Fernandes, Nusa, Ekitike

by admin
Monday’s gossip column: Griezmann, Iling-Junior, Williams, Fernandes, Nusa, Ekitike

Manchester United are willing to triple Antoine Griezmann’s wages in a bid to sign the France forward, 32, from Atletico Madrid in January. (El Nacional, via Mundo Deportivo)external-link

Juventus could be open to selling 20-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who has been a target for Tottenhamin the January transfer window. (Football Insider)external-link

Aston Villa are exploring a potential January move for Athletic Bilbao’s Ghana forward Inaki Williams, 29. (Football Insider)external-link

Portugal forward Bruno Fernandes, 29, has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United despite rumours linking him with a switch to Saudi Arabia. (90min)external-link

Tottenham and Chelsea hold an ongoing interest in Fulham target Antonio Nusa, the 18-year-old Norway forward who is impressing at Club Brugge. (Football Insider)external-link

Newcastle United could come back in for Paris St-Germain’s French striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, in January. (Football Insider)external-link

Barcelona will make a move to sign 24-year-old Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked with Arsenalfrom Real society next summer. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Roma are ready to consider offers for former England centre-back Chris Smalling, 33, in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external link

AC Milan will try to boost their attacking options in January and could make a move for Lille’s Canada forward Jonathan David, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external link

Barcelona and Real Madrid are considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Germany winger Leroy Sane, 27. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Real Madrid are considering signing a forward on loan or permanently in January after Vinicius Jr, 23, was injured on international duty with Brazil, with RB Leipzig’s Germany forward Timo Werner, 27, a potential target. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

See also  Football on TV: Inter and Milan in the Champions League

Barcelona could receive up to 5m euros (£4.4m) in compensation after midfielder Gavi, 19, was injured playing for Spain. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

The Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ have been told to pay more towards the ‘rescue package’ for England’s football pyramid after Everton were given a 10-point deduction. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Back page of the Daily Express

You may also like

DFL investor crisis: Hellmann – “We didn’t manage...

This is the medical intervention of the Honduran...

Qatar Open: Karen Khachanov defeats teenager Jakub Mensik...

Whether Mehmedi, FCZ, Kroos, in one sentence: clarity...

goals from Retegui with an overhead kick and...

“Uwe Seeler traditional team”: Joachim Löw settles accounts...

Premier League standings

KV Mechelen continues to rage in 2024: Malinwa...

Sahara Williams’ 20 points power No. 23 Oklahoma...

Schalke clearly loses in Magdeburg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy