Monday’s gossip column: Griezmann, Iling-Junior, Williams, Fernandes, Nusa, Ekitike

Manchester United are willing to triple Antoine Griezmann’s wages in a bid to sign the France forward, 32, from Atletico Madrid in January. (El Nacional, via Mundo Deportivo)external-link

Juventus could be open to selling 20-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who has been a target for Tottenhamin the January transfer window. (Football Insider)external-link

Aston Villa are exploring a potential January move for Athletic Bilbao’s Ghana forward Inaki Williams, 29. (Football Insider)external-link

Portugal forward Bruno Fernandes, 29, has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United despite rumours linking him with a switch to Saudi Arabia. (90min)external-link

Tottenham and Chelsea hold an ongoing interest in Fulham target Antonio Nusa, the 18-year-old Norway forward who is impressing at Club Brugge. (Football Insider)external-link

Newcastle United could come back in for Paris St-Germain’s French striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, in January. (Football Insider)external-link

Barcelona will make a move to sign 24-year-old Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked with Arsenalfrom Real society next summer. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Roma are ready to consider offers for former England centre-back Chris Smalling, 33, in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external link

AC Milan will try to boost their attacking options in January and could make a move for Lille’s Canada forward Jonathan David, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian)external link

Barcelona and Real Madrid are considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Germany winger Leroy Sane, 27. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Real Madrid are considering signing a forward on loan or permanently in January after Vinicius Jr, 23, was injured on international duty with Brazil, with RB Leipzig’s Germany forward Timo Werner, 27, a potential target. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Barcelona could receive up to 5m euros (£4.4m) in compensation after midfielder Gavi, 19, was injured playing for Spain. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

The Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ have been told to pay more towards the ‘rescue package’ for England’s football pyramid after Everton were given a 10-point deduction. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

