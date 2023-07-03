Monday’s gossip: Gvardiol, Mbappe, Walker, Di Maria, Laporte, Solomon, Chong, Lingard

RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, is close to a record £86m move to Manchester City. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, wants a package worth at least £206m to join any club this summer. (Mail)external-link

Aymeric Laporte is attracting interest from Arsenal and Juventuswith the 29-year-old France centre-back facing an uncertain future at Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

AC Milan have made a bid of 14m euros for Chelsea and USA winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (The Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Manchester City are keen to keep England right-back Kyle Walker, 33, who has been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, and will offer the defender a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Brentford have agreed a club-record fee of £23m to sign 22-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolves. (Sky Sports) external-link

Serie A champions Napoli have seen a bid of 35m euros rejected by Wolves for another of their centre-backs, 26-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman. (The Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Former Fulham loanee Manor Solomon, 23, is set to join Tottenham, with the Londoners agreeing a five-year deal with the Israel international due to his contract with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk being suspended. (The Athletic – subscription required)external-link

West Ham have made a formal approach for Leeds United’s 24-year-old America midfielder Tyler Adams. (Yorkshire Evening Post)external-link

Luton Town are in talks with Birmingham City to sign Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23, from the Championship club. (Mail)external-link

Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, is training with MLS side Inter Miami, following Wayne Rooney denying the England international will join DC United. (Mirror)external-link

Former Juventus, Paris St-Germain and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 45, has been offered a £25m-a-year deal to move to the Saudi Pro League. (Mail)external-link

Benfica are close to signing Juventus’ 35-year-old winger Angel Di Maria, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Sergio Ramos, 37, has been identified as the next target for Inter Miamiwith the MLS club keen on the former Paris St-Germain centre-back after the Spain international recently became a free agent. (Mirror)external-link

Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos will cost Nottingham Forest ‘between £13m and £17m’ if he arrives from Stuttgart, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli also interested in the 25-year-old Greece international. (Mail)external-link

