France, the attack on a mayor and the appeal of Nahel’s grandmother freeze the protest: first night of peace after the devastation

After days of devastation, it is the first night of relative quiet for France after the shocking violence that has swept the country since 17-year-old Nahel was killed by a police officer last Tuesday.

The car bomb against the mayor, the thefts and hatred for the police: the thousand faces of the “casseurs” of France from our correspondent Benedetta Perilli 03 July 2023

More than the impressive array of police forces, one gets the feeling that the shock wave of the great indignation for the attack on the mayor’s home and family is causing the very young “casseurs” to calm down of Hay-les-Roses, a southern suburb of Paris. But the power of the appeal made on Sunday by Nahel’s “tired and desperate” grandmother to stop shop windows being smashed, schools devastated and buses set on fire should certainly not be overshadowed. And trust in justice so that whoever killed his nephew pays the right price.

The protests French women take to the streets to appease the revolt: “Stop the destruction” by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera 03 July 2023

As a result, at half past one on Monday night, the forces of order arrested just 78 people throughout the country, where no particularly serious incidents were reported. Upon awakening, after the events of Hay-les-Roses, the population is invited to gather in front of each French town hall. Meanwhile Macron will receive the presidents of the Chambers and will meet the mayors of the more than 220 municipalities overwhelmed by last Tuesday’s violence. Prime Minister Borne has the task of confronting the parliamentary groups.

At Nahel’s funeral, the anger of the other France: “Massacreted for no reason”. Macron does not go to Berlin from our correspondent Benedetta Perilli 02 July 2023

After this round of consultations, President Macron hopes that a “meticulous and long-term work will begin to understand the profound reasons that led to these events”. The scope of which is well summed up by the balance of the guerrilla unleashed after the death of Nahel: in five nights and until Sunday morning 5,000 vehicles burned, 10,000 bins set on fire, about a thousand buildings burnt or damaged, 250 attacks to police stations and gendarmes, more than 700 wounded among the forces of order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

