Monday's transfer of gossip: Salah, Leao, Xhaka, Milinkovic-Savic, Tierney, Raya
Monday’s transfer of gossip: Salah, Leao, Xhaka, Milinkovic-Savic, Tierney, Raya

Egypt winger Mohamed Salah would be willing to leave Liverpool in the summer if the club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. (Fijaches – in Spanish)external-link

Paris St-Germain will face competition from Liverpool for the signature of AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, with the Merseyside club ready to include Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 26, in a swap deal for the 23-year-old. (Transfer market – in Italian)external-link

Arsenal are in talks with Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, over a new two-year contract extension. (CaughtOffside)external-link

Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham have all made offers near 40m euros (£35.3m) for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27. (Transfer market – in Italian)external-link

Newcastle are plotting a summer move for Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25. (Mirror)external-link

Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya says he wants to “fight to win a title” amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Paris St-Germain are prepared to let some of their star names depart the club this summer as they want to trim their wage bill by 30%. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group would need to raise their initial offers to convince the Glazer family to sell Manchester United. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Nottingham Forest are monitoring Norwich and Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele, 20. (Sun)external-link

Everton and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Coventry City and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24. (Football Insider)external-link

The i Sport – Monday 27 February
