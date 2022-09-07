Home Sports Montevideo derby, throwing objects against the Penarol goalkeeper: Suarez scolds his fans!
Sports

Montevideo derby, throwing objects against the Penarol goalkeeper: Suarez scolds his fans!

Montevideo derby, throwing objects against the Penarol goalkeeper: Suarez scolds his fans!

“Are you crazy? What are you doing?”, The Pistolero Suarez shout to his own fans … 3-1 the final result in favor of Nacional against Penarol …

Nacional Montevideo fans started the derby of the Uruguayan capital against Peñarol with a grandiose gesture: a huge flag with the name Morro, in homage to Morro García, the former striker who passed from Argentine football and committed suicide in February last year .

But then, in the middle of the game, the same fans misbehaved: they threw objects at the rival goalkeeper and one of them actually hit Kevin Dawson, who had to be assisted. Soon after, Luis Suárez, the club’s emblem, approached the fence and scolded the fans for that gesture.

Nacional was superior in the game and deserved the derby: 3-1 the final. Laborda, with a header, opened the scoring towards the end of the first half. Already early in the second half, Suárez scored a great goal to the delight of his fans. Shortly after, Kevin Méndez shortened the gap for Penarol. And then Camilo Cándido signed the final result in favor of Nacional.

September 6, 2022 (change September 6, 2022 | 12:20)

