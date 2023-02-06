Fils didn’t just play his luck bravely, showing the power of his serve and his remarkable forehand. Above all, he showed impressive resilience for his age. He took a break twice (1-3 in the first set, 0-2 in the second) and twice saved two double break points (at 1-3, then at 2-4) in the first act. Rebelote in the second, 3 everywhere (two chances for Gasquet), then 5 everywhere. Not intimidated for two pennies, he completed his work with a shutout, including slamming two winning shots.