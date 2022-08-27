Home Sports Monza, Berlusconi and Galliani put Stroppa on trial
Monza, Berlusconi and Galliani put Stroppa on trial

Brianzoli still at zero points: today there is Udinese

the case

The mood is not the one put into account after the first historic promotion in Serie A, followed by a sparkling market. On the third day of the championship, with zero points in the standings, the Monza of Berlusconi and Galliani must face a different situation from the one foreseeable up to two weeks ago. This afternoon’s home game with Udinese is not comparable to a last resort after the defeats against Turin and Naples. But they begin to hear phrases that belong to a repertoire marked by a certain concern.

At the center of these junctions is the coach Giovanni Stroppa: “I am surprised by the rumors heard on the bench after the match in Naples”, says the former playmaker about the possible consequences on his future linked to a misstep with the Friulians . With the name of Roberto De Zerbi who runs at the top of the list of eligible substitutes. But Stroppa would hardly jump immediately in the face of another failure.

His position begins to be effectively evaluated by the club starting from the match against Udinese. A debut defeat in the top division could have been foreseen, as well as a disappointment in Naples. Now begins the path not to be mistaken, even if the calendar does not help: in the following four days the Brianza will have to face Rome, Atalanta and Juventus.

The only affordable commitment will be Lecce away. Stroppa calls for patience, also because the team has been revolutionized by the numerous signings: «We have to find identity and balance, it takes time. The problem is that above all the new ones have arrived out of condition ». –

