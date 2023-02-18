Home Sports Monza Milan 0-1: goals and highlights. Messias decides the match at the Brianteo
Sports

Monza Milan 0-1: goals and highlights. Messias decides the match at the Brianteo

by admin

Milan wins the third consecutive game, once again keeping a clean sheet. After Turin and Tottenham, Palladino’s Monza was also beaten 1-0: a goal by Junior Messias decided in the 31st minute. Excellent first half for the Rossoneri, who were close several times to the lead before the Brazilian’s goal. In the second half, Monza climbs, which nearly equalizes by hitting the post with Ciurria. Milan resisted, doubled up twice with Theo Hernandez and De Ketelaere, but eventually caught up with Inter in second place

See also  Serie A, carried out penalties: but we need uniformity

You may also like

All ski tours in Trentino

CopaACB: Unicaja beat Real Madrid and fly to...

Lukaku: ‘Barella is the first one I would...

Basketball, Coppa Italia 2023, Virtus Bologna in the...

Castagner: Casini, a symbol of our sport –...

Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula in...

Gold Italy at the Biathlon World Championships in...

Vince Carter: Greatest NBA Dunk Contest never happened

Barça wakes up late and a huge Juanjo...

France silver medalist at the European Mixed Team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy