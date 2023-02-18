Milan wins the third consecutive game, once again keeping a clean sheet. After Turin and Tottenham, Palladino’s Monza was also beaten 1-0: a goal by Junior Messias decided in the 31st minute. Excellent first half for the Rossoneri, who were close several times to the lead before the Brazilian’s goal. In the second half, Monza climbs, which nearly equalizes by hitting the post with Ciurria. Milan resisted, doubled up twice with Theo Hernandez and De Ketelaere, but eventually caught up with Inter in second place