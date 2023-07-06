Monza-Milan for the first Silvio Berlusconi – Calcio trophy

(ANSA) – MONZA, JULY 06 – Monza and Milan together for the Silvio Berlusconi trophy, which will be played at the U-Power Stadium on August 8 at 9 pm. The two clubs of the red and white president, who passed away on June 12, will meet every year with the formula of alternating playing fields, in memory of the former premier who as owner of AC Milan won 31 trophies from 1986 to 2017 and who managed to get the first promotion to Serie A in 110 years at the helm of the Brianza side of history. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

