There was no need for the days of the Condor, strictly in the last hours of the market, at most Armando Izzo to give the defense an extra reinforcement. Adriano Galliani had performed before to honor in the best way the historic promotion to Serie A. It is no coincidence that on the last day of the championship three of his “creatures” scored, difficult pursuits that all went through: Matteo Pessina, Gianluca Caprari and Stefano Sensi.