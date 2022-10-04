Home Sports Monza, so Galliani took Pessina, Sensi and Caprari – La Borsa di Pedullà
Sports

Monza, so Galliani took Pessina, Sensi and Caprari – La Borsa di Pedullà

by admin
Monza, so Galliani took Pessina, Sensi and Caprari – La Borsa di Pedullà

The bond of heart was decisive with the former Atalantino, as was the offer for the loan with the right of redemption. And with Sampdoria the Brianza finally enjoyed the market hits at the top of the lap

There was no need for the days of the Condor, strictly in the last hours of the market, at most Armando Izzo to give the defense an extra reinforcement. Adriano Galliani had performed before to honor in the best way the historic promotion to Serie A. It is no coincidence that on the last day of the championship three of his “creatures” scored, difficult pursuits that all went through: Matteo Pessina, Gianluca Caprari and Stefano Sensi.

See also  Agordino Mezzacasa the best Belluno alla Verzegnis-Chianzutan

You may also like

Cycling, Gravel World Championships: Sunday Van der Poel...

Ajax-Napoli, Spalletti: “We play to the limit to...

Palladino wins “his” Genoese derby and Monza pays...

Ibrahimovic in the cast of the series on...

World Table Tennis Championship men’s team: Zhang Benzhi...

Ajax, Schreuder: “We know how to stop Kvara....

Verona-Udinese 1-2, Cioffi: “We wanted to win, that”...

Qatar 2022, Paris and 7 French cities boycott...

The Lakers officially announced the injury report: There...

Verona-Udinese / Sottil enjoying the moment: “Great merit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy