The words of the coach on the eve of the match against Roma, valid for the fourth day of the championship. Mister Stroppa has multiple considerations as he seeks useful solutions to the complications dictated by a difficult calendar and sudden injuries:

“For tomorrow a couple of players are recovered. The team must continue along the lines of the previous matches. We must not allow trivial errors. Pessina the owner? Let’s think about this match, it can give us the opportunity to move the standings. The team deserves much more. compared to the nothing we took home against Udinese. The Di Gregorio-Cragno dualism? If and when I change, you will see it on the pitch. As for tomorrow’s game, I will make the same speech: it will be difficult, Roma are an accustomed team to play twice a week. I don’t know if there will be any changes, but they will certainly be competitive. “

Again the coach of Brianza: “Dybala and Roma? It would be nice to train strong players all the time. Roma’s strength is the quality, the leg they have, the characteristics of the great teams. They have individual skills, it’s a very strong team. Mourinho? Until today we watched him on television, it is something beautiful and strange to see him in our championship, it gives an extra value, he is doing something extraordinary. Only someone like him could bring home results, he already succeeded in the first year and this year is even better. See also Milan, Champions League group: opponents and match schedule

Roma seem physical, technical, strategic to me, they have all the components of the great team like Napoli. Our approach must be the one seen against Torino and Udinese at home. We will not have to give the ball trivially. The match against Udinese showed that we attack the goal well, then we need to improve certain aspects. We work to get there, then skill and luck. I would be worried if we didn’t get to the edge of the area, that bothers a coach. I believe that at the moment the squad is not complete, we pay the price for the new ones who are not in the best shape. With some adjustments we can become competitive.

Is there a risk that some players accuse the difficulties of the moment? This can be paid especially in less experienced players, it is an aspect to be taken into account. Sometimes it becomes a necessity to make them play continuously, there are no other possibilities.

We know what the difficulty might be, it can change everything. The difference is made by the player’s attention in having the personality to impose himself. We must not fall asleep in moments of tiredness, we cannot afford any inattention. Last year was another category, this year they punish you on the first mistake. The 3 consecutive losses do not matter, thinking about what we did wrong and bringing home negativity makes no sense. We are building an identity and we need to move forward. There are objective difficulties, I do not hide them, but you have to work and believe in what you are doing, all the more so in this period “. See also The national football match Oman decides that the two teams will finally go to mid-December with a high probability of postponing_home game

