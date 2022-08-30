The Carabinieri of Rovigo arrested the wife of today Shefki Kurti, the 72-year-old Albanian citizen residing in Badia Polesine (Rovigo), whose body cut into pieces had been recovered in the waters of the Adigetto canal, near Villanova del Ghebbo (Rovigo). The online site de The Gazzettino.

The body parts, with the exception of the man’s skull, had been closed in some garbage bags and fished out between 28 and 30 July last. On the matter, the Carabinieri have called a press conference for 12 at the headquarters of the Rovigo Command.