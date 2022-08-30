With the start of a war in the heart of Europe, the game of espionage also changes: “The dirty part of the work of the secret services – sabotage, disinformation, murders, kidnappings – is becoming more and more important. There is more pressure, everything is more delicate, there is less time and therefore the inhibitions to the use of violence decrease “: this is explained by Christopher Nehringprofessor of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation at the Sofia University on issues of Disinformation, Secret Services and the media, for years director of the Berlin spy museum and author of several texts on the activities of the Russian military services of the GRU in Europe.