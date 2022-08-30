Saipem and Quantafuel have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the industrialization and construction of chemical recycling plants for plastic waste.

This memorandum of understanding allows Saipem to market and build industrial pyrolysis plants at a global level, with the license of Quantafuel technology. This thermochemical process converts solid plastic waste into liquid or gaseous products that can be reused as fuels or chemicals for the recycling of plastics.

Saipem and Quantafuel therefore take a significant step in promoting a regenerative model aimed at contributing to the achievement of the Net Zero objectives through the reduction and subsequent enhancement of waste through chemical recycling of plastics.