Sports

More protection for female athletes

In sport, athletes are repeatedly treated badly, for example in gymnastics. (picture alliance / ZB / Thomas Eisenhuth)

The advice center is called “Safe Sport”. This is English and means “safe sport”. The position is funded by the federal and state governments. She is in the city of Berlin. But there is a nationwide telephone number, a website and an e-mail address.

People can get help there if they experience violence during sport: for example from coaches or other athletes. In the future, the advice center in Berlin will have even more tasks: Among other things, it will provide information about the problem of violence.

The advice center is not just for professional athletes. It is aimed at all people who, for example, play sports in a team or club.

And this is the phone number: 0800-1122200

