PORDENONE. The kindness and the sincere smile have remained the same as when he began to appear in the cycling of the “great”, what has changed is the perspective: his, first of all, but also that of fans and professionals.

Today, Manlio Moro is an essential part of the blue quartet of the team pursuit, silver at the recent French World Cup.

Not bad, if you are 20 years old and run among amateurs, it is no coincidence, if you look at what was the path of the Azanese: a path that is based on talent, but is fueled by work ethic, seriousness and passion. Moro is happy with what he has done so far, he does not go to his head, but – rightly – dreams big. The most intense desire? Participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ten days after world silver, what feelings prevail in you?

«Above all the happiness, even if there is a bit of inevitable regret: having lost the gold by two tenths is sorry. It must be said, however, that this result gives us further strength to work even harder in view of next year ».

Tell us about the final.

«We have nothing to complain about, the gap of two tenths has not matured because we are poorer than the British: it is perhaps the result of a mistake we may have made. For example, we should have corrected the lines more. However, net of this, it is fair to say that they are very strong: we thought we would be able to recover in the final, but they didn’t give up. We didn’t make it, unfortunately ».

From the outside you get the feeling that the national team is a very united group: is that so?

“Yes, it really is. We are all friends, and this is very nice: the atmosphere within the team is splendid. Such an environment helps you to feel less pressure, if you are comfortable in a group everything becomes easier ».

Did you expect to become, in a short time, such an important pawn for coach Villa?

“No, I didn’t expect it. I have always worked hard, trying to give my best: I think I deserved his trust, highlighting one aspect. In other words, the results, in the end, always make the difference ».

Paris is now less distant.

“It is getting closer and closer. A goal as big as the chance to participate in the Olympics gives me great motivation, it increases the desire to be there. Is a dream. It is clear, however, that we will have to see how we will arrive at the moment of choices: obviously whoever goes faster will race. I hope to make it ».

Two Friulians in the quartet: how important was Jonathan Milan in your inclusion in the blue?

“It is essential for me. He is a calm guy, he knows how to calm me down, he gives me lots of useful advice. He too, a few years ago, felt a lot about the races, then he learned to manage emotions better. On this he helps me a lot, we have a wonderful relationship ».

And Filippo Ganna?

«A“ monster ”: how fast he is … Apart from his technical skills, he is a golden boy: he also helps me a lot, giving me advice. He is a fantastic person, with him – like the rest of the blue group – I felt good from the first moment. He made two records in one amen: that of the hour and that of the individual pursuit, in the final against Milan. Being in Switzerland, alongside him, while he broke the hour record was a wonderful experience. You understand what a man Philip is also from the fact that in those moments he wanted his family, friends, and those who always believed in him at his side ».

This year he also went strong on the road: what are his goals for 2023?

«As far as the track is concerned, I hope to participate in the World and European Championships with both the elite and the Under 23s; in the youth category, I will try again to win a gold that I miss. On the road, next year I will race again with the Zalf Euromobil Désirée Fior: I would like to win some races, even in time trials. I am very keen to compete in the Italian time trial championships in the best possible way ».