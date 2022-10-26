Home World Woman in Iowa reveals: “My father was a serial killer, he killed 70 people”
World

Woman in Iowa reveals: “My father was a serial killer, he killed 70 people”

by admin
Woman in Iowa reveals: “My father was a serial killer, he killed 70 people”

An investigation was launched in Iowa after a woman told police how her father was allegedly a serial killer, author of seventy murders. Lucy Studey said her father, Donald Dean Studey, who died in 2013 at the age of 75, killed between fifty and seventy women over the course of three decades, and asked for her and other children’s help to remove them from the land. property the bodies of the victims.

“I know – Lucy told Newsweek – where the bodies are buried.” Local county sheriff Kevin Aistrope unleashed dogs trained to find dead bodies, and one area was reported. It is possible, investigators say, that there are decomposed bodies underground. The woman said that her father had targeted mainly prostitutes, hooked up in nearby Omaha and taken to her house, where they were then beaten and killed. The daughter of the alleged serial killer also told of having talked about it over the years to teachers, priests and policemen, but “no one wanted to listen to her”.

See also  Clinical data from various countries confirm the effectiveness of China's new crown vaccine. Sinopharm vaccine is effective against Delta strain|Sinopharm|China|Delta_Sina News

You may also like

Poland, pro-abortion activists face 8 years in prison....

ECB still aggressive: towards a rise of 75...

Ukraine latest news. USA: if Russia uses “dirty...

The Russian “dirty bomb” game. And in the...

Instant Messaging WhatsApp Service Interruption – Lianhe Zaobao

Philippines, 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Dozens of injured, an...

Canada, Court rejects historic agreement on indemnities to...

Usa, woman accuses her father of being a...

About 2,000 tourists quarantined on board after the...

[Military Hotspots]The Russian pilot’s parachute jumping moment after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy