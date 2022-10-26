An investigation was launched in Iowa after a woman told police how her father was allegedly a serial killer, author of seventy murders. Lucy Studey said her father, Donald Dean Studey, who died in 2013 at the age of 75, killed between fifty and seventy women over the course of three decades, and asked for her and other children’s help to remove them from the land. property the bodies of the victims.

“I know – Lucy told Newsweek – where the bodies are buried.” Local county sheriff Kevin Aistrope unleashed dogs trained to find dead bodies, and one area was reported. It is possible, investigators say, that there are decomposed bodies underground. The woman said that her father had targeted mainly prostitutes, hooked up in nearby Omaha and taken to her house, where they were then beaten and killed. The daughter of the alleged serial killer also told of having talked about it over the years to teachers, priests and policemen, but “no one wanted to listen to her”.