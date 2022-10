We publish a series of excerpts from the book “My Uffizi” by Eike Schmidt with Elisabetta Berti which will be given as a tribute with Repubblica in all newsstands in Tuscany on October 27th. A 168-page essay illustrated by an important photographic apparatus, which focuses on forty works exhibited in the Galleries

From the thirteenth to the seventeenth century, from painting to sculpture, from breathtaking views of the city to tips for a visit to enjoy.

San