Morocco, the players awarded by King Mohammed VI for the World Cup

Morocco, the players awarded by King Mohammed VI for the World Cup

The sovereign awarded players, accompanied by their mothers, already protagonists in Qatar, coaches and staff after the fourth place of the Atlas Lions

They have been the pride of a continent and of the Arab world. And upon returning to Morocco, the Lions of the Atlas were rightly welcomed as heroes. The fourth place and the first time of an African in the semifinal made them go down in history.

Today coach Regragui’s national team was welcomed to the royal palace by Mohammed VI after having paraded through the streets of Rabat.

The sovereign decorated players, accompanied by their mothers, already great protagonists in Qatar, coach and president of the local football federation with a medal of merit. Alongside the King were also Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and his brother Moulay Rachid.

December 20, 2022

