Motagua confirms the first signing for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League of Honduras

Motagua confirms the first signing for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League of Honduras

Motagua Confirms First Signing for Clausura 2024 Tournament

After coming in as the runner-up against Olimpia last Thursday, Motagua has wasted no time in confirming its first registration for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League of Honduras.

The blue team has announced the signing of Panamanian Jorge Luis Serrano, who arrives from Club Atlético Independiente, a club with which he has won three times in his country’s league.

“WELCOME TO THE EAGLE’S NEST! The Panamanian player, Jorge Serrano, begins #UnaNuevaHistoriaDeAzul to defend our shield with a lot of commitment,” the publication of the blue cyclone stated.

DIEZ has learned that the operation between the eagles and the Vikings was closed last Tuesday and consists of a one-year loan with a clause that establishes that after a tournament, his token can be purchased in its entirety.

This will be the first foreign team for Serrano, who will have his third adventure in his soccer career after playing for San Francisco and Club Atlético Independiente de Panamá.

In addition to the signing of Serrano, Edwin Munguía, a left winger, has also signed for two years with the eagles.

Serrano, also known as “Puchulín,” is an extreme attacker who can play on both attacking wings. In the present year, he was taken into account by coach Thomas Christiansen for the Panama National Team and has two international games under his belt.

It’s worth noting that Serrano was the second most valuable player in the last championships in the Panama league and has a successful track record, having participated in 71 games and scoring 15 goals for his former team, La Chorrera.

He comes with a three-time championship and will be only the second Panamanian to wear the Motagua shirt after José Justavino in 2007. Motagua is certainly readying themselves for the 2024 tournament with these two strong signings.

