Venezuelan Star Goddess Canales Sends Powerful Message After Show Sabotage

On December 24, 2023, Venezuelan star Goddess Canales took to social media to address the sabotage of her musical career after facing difficulties with the migration process in Guyana, which led to the cancellation of her show in the country.

In a series of Instagram stories, Canales made it clear that despite the obstacles, she remains determined to succeed. “I know they don’t want to let me get there, but what happens is that success belongs to me and I will get up and achieve it, it’s simple,” she said.

Expressing her confidence in her own talent and resilience, Canales stated that with the help of God, she will overcome any challenges and achieve her goals. These remarks came after she was denied entry into Guyana due to issues with her passport.

Despite the setback, Canales remains steadfast in her pursuit of success and is determined to overcome any obstacles that come her way.

