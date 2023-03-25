They jumped for joy in the team Gresini for the first pole Of Filip Salac, second year with the team now managed by Nadia Padovani. Well done the Czech pilot, with the involuntary complicity of Pedro Acosta which he followed in the decisive lap. The Spaniard started to fight for pole but stopped at third box of the line-up, with a pinch of bad luck. In the finale he also had a good lap under yellow flags canceled due to the crash of Baltus. Maybe he wouldn’t have put the pieces back in their place, also because canet meanwhile it had closed at just 58 thousandths from Salac.

Sure, find out you have trailed his opponenthe must not have go crazy with joy. Acosta, on whom the spotlights have already been focused since this match, has in his teammates in

perhaps the most dangerous opponents in the front row. On trial, it is Lopez che Aldeguer, sparks promised in qualifying, but both Boscoscuro riders ended up distant (Lopez thanks to a crash), respectively in 14th and 16th place. Thus, a surprising twenty-year-old rookie Manuel Gonzalez (5th) will start behind Acosta, together with his teammate Celestino Vietti (4th), author of a super final lap which earned him several positions.

Two rows further back will start Tony Arbolino (8th), more effective in practice than in qualifying. They are the only two Italians able to give some joy, in Moto 2, to the Italian fans. Maybe even something more, the ambitions are there, but it’s too early to tell. The stainless Sam Lowes, will start right next to the Milanese driver, Albert Arenas two places down, Jeremy Alcoba one row ahead of them. The newly promoted Sergio Garcia (Guevara absent due to injury) will start further back, with the 17th time.