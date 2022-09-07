saint cristina

Four tricolor jerseys and two second places: this is the excellent balance of the Equa Team of Santa Cristina at the Italian paragliding track championships that were held in the Enzo Sacchi velodrome in Florence.

the results

The tandem made up of the visually impaired Maurizio Romeo and the guide Paolo Simion won two gold medals in the MB category: in the time trial held in the morning and in the four-kilometer pursuit race. Claudia Cretti confirmed that she is in excellent shape and climbs twice on the first step of the podium in the WC5 category: in the morning time trial and in the three-kilometer chase in the afternoon. Andrea Casadei won two silver medals in the MC2 category: in the time trial and in the four-kilometer pursuit race. «We have achieved the maximum – says proud the president of the Equa Team Ercole Spada – after the tricolors in line, we bring to our headquarters in Santa Cristina another four jerseys of Italian champions, moreover in a demanding discipline like the track. Looking at the results we have achieved, I can only thank the whole team and all the technical staff for the enormous satisfactions and joys they have given us on this Sunday of great sport in Tuscany. Among other things, the chase finals were really exciting, because the tandem won very little after a long battle. The participation was numerous and of quality ». However, the season does not end in Florence. “From these tricolors on the track we have to start again – concludes Spada – in October the world championships are scheduled and I hope to win other gold medals”. –