Moto3, Dutch GP at Assen: Masia the fastest in Free Practice. 2nd Nepa, 3rd Fenati

The Italians in evidence are the real news of the first day of free practice in Assen. Nepa second, fenati third, Rossi seventh e Migno thirteenth deserve the attention of the news. It hasn’t happened often, almost never in truth, in a season where our riders languish in the lower parts of the standings. In seven races, only one podium, signed by Andrea Migno recalled as a replacement for the injured Fellon. Otherwise, absolute darkness. Not even the expert Fenati, a Moto3 veteran, was able to reverse course. Lhe Dutch Friday standings partially turned the values ​​of the championship upside down.

Moreira, Holgado and more: how many falls!

Solo farmhouse he respected the prediction by putting himself in front of everyone, since the morning, but Holgado finished tenth (thanks to just one fast lap in the finale), causing repeated crashes. Many protagonists of the season have tasted the gravel of Assen, in addition to the world leader, too Diogo Moreira (due cadute in Fp2), Ivan Ortolà (two crashes also for the Spaniard of the Angeluss team) e Sea Oncuwinner in Germany, finished outside the top fifteen, started the race weekend badly. Lots of falls, in general (in the end Migno and Fenati also tasted the asphalt of the circuit) possibly due to a slippery track – unusual asphalt temperatures, especially in the afternoon – and a bit dirty. Forcing the pace hasn’t paid off in many cases. Waiting for Saturday morning’s appeal test which will decide the definitive access to Q2 in the afternoon, one can at least hope for a newfound competitiveness of the Italian riders. Well started, they say…