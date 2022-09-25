In Motegi the championship leader prevails in the small groups, preceding the Roman in the Leopard and the Japanese Sasaki. Garcia, 4th, slips to 45 points behind the leader, while Foggia is -63. In the ten also Migno and Rossi

Massimo Brizzi – Milano

Izan Guevara shines under the Motegi sun. In conditions opposite to the water-soaked qualifications, the Spaniard of GasGas of the Aspar team prevails in the Japanese GP of the Moto3, captures the fifth success of the season and extends to the top of the World Championship. With the victory, obtained with a masterful conduct for sprinting at the start, management and speed, Guevara repels the assault of Dennis Foggia, which ends behind him for 593 thousandths, and digs a challenging furrow in the standings: 45 points on his teammate Sergio Garcia , 4th after a not very brilliant race, and 63 on Foggia himself who tried to chase him in the final, but was rejected. Good race for the Roman of the Leopard who bowed to the driver in better shape of the moment and who in the World Championship has almost two races of advantage when at the end of the season there are four.

the Italians in points — At the foot of the podium Ayumu Sasaki, for a long time in command, but without weapons in the final, preceding, in order: 4. Garcia, 5. David Munoz, 6. Diogo Moreira. 7. John McPhee and 8. Ryusei Yamanaka. Two Italians complete the top-10: 9. Andrea Migno and 10. Riccardo Rossi. In points, 12th, also Stefano Nepa, while Elia Bartolini closes 16th. See also Fiorentina, official the arrival of Luka Jovic from Real Madrid

the race — At the start, a sprint by poleman Tatsuki Suzuki, but in the middle of the lap Guevara already took the lead, from ninth on the grid, with Sasaki, Garcia and Foggia in the top positions. On lap 5, Suzuki’s hopes are shattered in a crash at turn 5, while the Sasaki-Guevara-Foggia trio stretches out with Jaume Masia to complete the poker fugitives. The four study each other, careful not to reveal their cards until the final bars. With 4 laps to go Guevara stretches and Masia runs into a bad flight at turn 12 to try to keep up with him. Foggia tries forcing in the final, but Guevara is good at not making mistakes and closing the game in his favor. It is a thrust that he knows of a mortgage on the title of the small ones.

moto3, japanese gp: order of arrival — The ranking of the Japanese GP of Moto3.

Be Guevara Dennis Foggia Ayumu Sasaki Sergio Garcia David Munoz Diogo Moreira John McPhee Ryusei Yamanaka Andrea Migno Riccardo Rossi Xavier Artigas Stefano Nepa Ivan Ortolà Taiyo Furusato Deniz Pioneer