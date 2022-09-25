Home News Saman Abbas’ boyfriend: now tell us where the body is
Saman Abbas’ boyfriend: now tell us where the body is

BOLOGNA – “Poor Saqid has always lived like the relatives of missing persons: in hope. But after the words of Saman’s father, the hope of being able to find her still alive has vanished, and this has caused him great pain. I hope that at least let us find the remains, to be able to say goodbye in a dignified way, that at this point someone can collapse, can say something “.

