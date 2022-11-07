Home Sports MotoGP, Bagnaia: this is how the Ducati World Champion rides
MotoGP, Bagnaia: this is how the Ducati World Champion rides

by admin
MotoGP, Bagnaia: this is how the Ducati World Champion rides

The Turin-born Ducati rider won the MotoGP title: throughout his career, Pecco has always shown himself to be a modest rider, focused on his work and determined on the track. Let’s find out how his driving style has evolved, which allowed him to become World Champion in the premier class

Luca Frigerio

– Milano

At the end of the GP at the Sepang circuit, one race earlier than the end of the season, Pecco Bagnaia was crowned Moto GP World Champion for the first time. A historic victory for the Italian, who brought the riders title back to Ducati after 15 years from the brand’s first world success in 2007. The 1997-born rider is in his second season with the factory team in Borgo Panigale, where he worked a lot on his driving technique and race strategies to achieve the much coveted and sweaty triumph. Pecco has always been like this, since Moto3: a guy who “speaks little” and who works with his head down to bring home the best result. With the support of the VR46 Academy, Bagnaia has managed to grow steadily, always proving to be fast and composed on the saddle: this is how his style has changed over the years in the World Championship, from his entry class debut to his World Champion degree.

