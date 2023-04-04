Home Sports MotoGP: Bastianini, scheduled tests on production bikes to assess shoulder injury
by admin
Aeneas Bastianini will be ad Austin? Updates are arriving on the state of health of the pilot of the Ducatiwho had obtained the fracture of the right scapula in a fall during the Sprint’s portimao, first round of the World Cup. Bastianini is continuing with the sessions of physiotherapy after the injury. This weekend is expected a test with a stock bike to check the tightness of the shoulder, but the decision on a possible participation in the GP in Texas should still be taken into account close to departure for Austin, scheduled for next week. The GP will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP e in streaming su NOW Sunday 16th April.

The crash in the Portimao Sprint and the absence in Argentina

Aeneas Bastianini had been the protagonist of an unfortunate crash during the first Sprint of the year portimao, when he ended up on the ground being dragged by Luca Marini. The two, shortly after, had explained and clarified what happened. The ‘Beast’ had therefore been forced to jump both the Portuguese GP that the transfer in Argentina. Now the lens has moved up Austinwhere it last year closed on gradino higher than the podium.

