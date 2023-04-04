Aeneas Bastianini will be ad Austin? Updates are arriving on the state of health of the pilot of the Ducatiwho had obtained the fracture of the right scapula in a fall during the Sprint’s portimao, first round of the World Cup. Bastianini is continuing with the sessions of physiotherapy after the injury. This weekend is expected a test with a stock bike to check the tightness of the shoulder, but the decision on a possible participation in the GP in Texas should still be taken into account close to departure for Austin, scheduled for next week. The GP will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP e in streaming su NOW Sunday 16th April.