No Grand Prix of the Americas for Marc Marquez. To announce the absence of the Spanish driver in Austin is a note from the team Hondawhich reads: “After a last CAT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team, led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Ona at the Ruber Internacional hospital in Madrid confirmed that the first metacarpal is still healing. After close collaboration with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all those involved have decided to let the injury heal completely and avoid unnecessary risks. Marquez will continue to carry out his rehabilitation program at home to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.” Yet another stop of the season for the 30-year-old rider, recovering from the first metacarpal fracture in the first GP of the season in Portugal.

The Spaniard still has to serve the penalty of due long lap penaltyfollowing the Portimao accident, in which he was also injured Miguel Oliveira, in which the Honda rider crashed: a punishment considered by many to be inadequate, given the dangerousness of the maneuver that eliminated the Rnf team rider. The real start of the season of Marc Marqueztherefore, is slow in coming: the last four years for the Spanish have been an ordeal. Among all, he remembers the incident of Jerez in the first GP of 2020 with a fracture of the right humerus and four surgeries, from July 2021 to May 2022. To further aggravate the situation, the diagnosis of diplopia later at 4 falls in just one weekend Indonesia.