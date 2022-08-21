The two brothers break off the relationship that bound them to the Spaniard, who has been by their side for 17 years since their first steps on a motorcycle. At the basis of the decision, revealed by the Spanish newspaper ‘El Periodico’, differences on the ways of managing the image of the 8 times world champion

Ianieri-Brizzi – Milano

Divorce between Marc and Alex Marquez with their historic manager Emilio Alzamora. The news reported by Emilio Perez De Rozas in ‘El Periodico de Catalunya’ is sensational, considering that the Marquez brothers thus interrupt their relationship, which lasted almost two decades, with the former 125cc world champion who made it, if not as a discoverer, certainly as a great promoter in the racing world since their beginnings.

that absence in the last two gp … — Emilio Alzamora was absent on the track, both at the Silverstone GP, on 7 August, and in the one now underway in Austria: a strange lack, at first attributed to a positivity of the manager at Covid. The truth, however, according to what El Periodico reconstructs, is different: no illness, but the deterioration of a relationship that precipitated in recent weeks, in which Alzamora had not even attended the recording of several interviews, for sponsors and media, made by Marc Marquez recently in Madrid. He spies on the breakup in progress because the manager of the Cervera brothers never failed to attend all the events in which one between Alex and Marc were involved.

a matter of image — There is no confirmation from those directly involved, with Marc Marquez engaged in his rehabilitation and returning to the track in Austria, in the pits, to stay close to Honda in a difficult moment, and Alex focused on the race, but it is to be thought that the relationship has broken for the way in which Alzamora managed the professional life of the two brothers. Severe ways, also aimed at preventing someone, perhaps with greater persuasive power, from approaching, especially Marc, and showing him that they can behave with another style, perhaps more effective for his sports career and his public image. Marc Marquez, followed by Alzamora since he was 12, has often thought that his image of him, globally, in marketing and leadership, could improve a lot. An aspect on which, evidently, the point of view with Alzamora was so different as to lead to the sensational break.