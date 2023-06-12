MotoGP, new surgery for Alex Rins: he will miss the German GP and the Dutch GP

After the victory in the Sprint, Bagnaia gives an encore at Mugello also winning the race on Sunday, with a solitary escape from the first lap. Pecco earns another 17 points over Bezzecchi, who finished 8th, and extends the lead with 131 points, +21 over Bezzecchi and +24 over Martin. Here is the complete rider standings after the Italian GP. Next appointment in Germany from 16 to 18 June, to be followed live on Sky Sport MotoGP and in streaming on NOW DO YOU WANT TO PUT YOURSELF IN THE SHOES OF A MOTOGP RIDER? GO TO THE SHOP