Champions, irrepressible Grealish: he makes the dawn singing with the match shirt

Jack Grealish was the star of the Cityzens’ celebrations after their Champions League final triumph

A success that brings City into the history of English and European football. The victory in Istanbul made Guardiola’s team the eighth in history to obtain the ‘Treble’i.e. winning the league, national cup and Champions League. A success that arrived in Saturday’s final thanks to the decisive goal by Rodri, perhaps one of the least anticipated protagonists of this final.

Jack Grealish is undoubtedly one of the great protagonists of the Cityzens’ season, who arrived from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for €117 million. After a difficult year, the former Villan seemed out of Guardiola’s technical project. The Catalan coach has instead always believed in his qualities, relaunching him this season. Grealish has repaid him with many great performances.

Although he was not one of the protagonists in the final, Grealish was awaited as the absolute protagonist of the celebrations and he lived up to expectations. In fact, the former Aston Villa sang and danced all night long, but what surprised him was something else. After leaving Ataturk still in “match clothes”, Grealish decided to spend the night in his suit without ever changing. A surprising thing, however, which demonstrates how the priority of the number 10 of the Cityzens was to party. And it was a party.

