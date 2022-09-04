Home Sports MotoGP of San Marino: Bagnaia wins, according to Bastianini. Vinales’ Aprilia was also on the podium
Ducati saw us for a long time and the track proved them right. Bagnaia and Bastianini will be team mates starting next year in the garage of the official team, today, in Misano, they are first and second on the podium of the San Marino GP. An all-Italian party that was resolved only at the finish line with 34 thousandths of a second in favor of Pecco, the first driver in history to win 4 consecutive races with the Red.

Pecco once again showed his best. He had a great sprint at the start, putting himself in 3rd place, after three laps he overtook Bastianini taking the lead, after Miller had slipped. From then on he was a metronome: always in front, heedless of the breath on Viñales’ neck on the Aprilia. With 8 laps to go, Enea overtook Maverick and was chasing his brand mate. His arm wrestling lasted until under the checkered flag, with a sprint that took your breath away.

«It was very hard, Enea and I have had incredible times. I am very happy »Bagnaia expressed her joy. «I tried to win on the last lap, but Pecco was incredible. However, I am happy, I did an excellent race and the podium is very good »commented by Bestianini.

Bagnaia’s victory is also valid for the championship, because he has now overtaken Aleix Espargarò (6th on the finish line) in the standings and is now 2nd at 30 points behind Quartararo. Fabio tried to do his best, but didn’t go beyond 5th place behind a Luca Marini who took the podium up to three quarters of the race. Seventh place for Alex Rins, ahead of Brad Binder, Jorge Martin and Alex Marquez, who closed the Top 10.

Misano was the last race of Andrea Dovizioso, who many of the rivals celebrated a sticker on their bike. The Forlì finished in 12th place and enjoyed the embrace of the fans in the lap of honor. Unlucky day instead for Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Morbidelli and Pirro, all fallen.

