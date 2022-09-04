Listen to the audio version of the article

“Today in Lazio out of 1,679 molecular swabs and 8,835 antigenic swabs for a total of 10,514 swabs, there are 1,181 new positive cases (-262), 3 deaths (+2), 505 hospitalized (-1), 39 therapies intensive (=) and +2.059 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 11.2%. The cases in Rome city are at 572 ”. This was stated by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

In Tuscany 541 new cases and one death

In Tuscany there are 1,379,659 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 541 more than yesterday (144 confirmed with molecular swab and 397 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.04% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,288,567 (93.4% of total cases). Today 832 molecular swabs and 4,726 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 9.7% were positive. On the other hand, 1,134 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 47.7% were positive. The currently positive are 80,427 today, -0.6% compared to yesterday. There are 239 hospitalized (11 fewer than yesterday), of which 8 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there is 1 new death: a 92-year-old man. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. At 12.00 today a total of 9,062,585 vaccinations were carried out, 487 more than yesterday (+ 0%), bearing in mind that the Companies of the Regional Health System continue for the whole day.

In Veneto 1,630 new cases and 1 death

There are 1,630 new cases of contagion registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours and 1 death. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Veneto Region on the trend of Covid.