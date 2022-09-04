“With a smile Pope Luciani managed to convey the goodness of the Lord. A Church is beautiful with a happy face, a serene face, a smiling face, which never closes its doors, which does not sour hearts, which does not complain and she does not harbor resentment, she is not angry “and” she is not impatient, she does not present herself in a grim way, she does not suffer from nostalgia for the past, falling backward “. These are the words of Pope Francis, enunciated during the homily of the mass celebrated in the churchyard of the Vatican Basilica, during which the Servant of God John Paul I, born Albino Luciani (1912-1978), was proclaimed Blessed.

