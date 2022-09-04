Home News Beatification of John Paul I, Bergoglio: “With a smile Luciani transmitted the goodness of God”
News

Beatification of John Paul I, Bergoglio: “With a smile Luciani transmitted the goodness of God”

by admin
Beatification of John Paul I, Bergoglio: “With a smile Luciani transmitted the goodness of God”

“With a smile Pope Luciani managed to convey the goodness of the Lord. A Church is beautiful with a happy face, a serene face, a smiling face, which never closes its doors, which does not sour hearts, which does not complain and she does not harbor resentment, she is not angry “and” she is not impatient, she does not present herself in a grim way, she does not suffer from nostalgia for the past, falling backward “. These are the words of Pope Francis, enunciated during the homily of the mass celebrated in the churchyard of the Vatican Basilica, during which the Servant of God John Paul I, born Albino Luciani (1912-1978), was proclaimed Blessed.

01:49

See also  China against H&M t-shirts

You may also like

The Martinetti expands in Caluso, in San Giorgio...

The 9th National Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Xincheng...

Stromboli after the fire opposes the fiction with...

Mainland drones cast “mustard and marinated eggs” to...

The first public open day of the Service...

First aid without doctors, 8.5 million annual tender...

Digital trade has become an important force in...

On Tuesday the first De Sanctis Prize for...

Photographer Paola Gallo Balma dies during an excursion...

The murder of the 20-year-old in Foggia: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy