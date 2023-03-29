Home News Despite the control, the national team settles for a draw against Peru
Despite the control, the national team settles for a draw against Peru
The result of the negative tie decided the friendly match that brought together the Moroccan national team with its Peruvian counterpart, this evening, Tuesday, at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium, in the Spanish capital, Madrid, in the second friendly meeting of the Atlas Lions.

The national voter, Walid Regraki, made amendments to the official line-up in which he competed in the confrontation, which came as follows: Yassin Bono, Naseer Mazroui, Nayef Akrad, Ghanem Sayes, Yahya Atiyatallah, Sufyan Amrabat, Bilal Al-Khanous, Hakim Ziyash, Zakaria Abu Khalil, Abd al-Samad al-Zalzouli, Youssef al-Nusairi.

Although the Atlas Lions dominated the course of the match and created many chances, they were unable to translate it into goals.

Last Saturday in Tangier, the Moroccan national team managed to win 1-2 against its Brazilian counterpart.

It is worth noting that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, along with the Spanish club Atletico Madrid, honored the late former Moroccan international, Larbi Ben Embarek, in a good gesture, in recognition of the abundant giving made by the late player, nicknamed the black jewel of football in Morocco, Spain, France and Algeria.

