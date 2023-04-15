MotoGp, pole position and track record for Bagnaia in Austin. The Ducatis detach everyone

The Ducati of I’m sorry Bagnaia conquers the pole position in the MotoGp GP of the Americas in Austin. The Italian rider finished with a time of 2.01.892 preceding Alex Rins – very strong since yesterday on the American track – and Luca Marini. Fourth time for Alex Marquez and fifth for Marco Bezzecchi, which had also passed from Q1.

Bagnaia marks the new track record, with three Italians in the top 5 positions (all occupied by Ducati with the exception of Rins). Rounding out the top ten was Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia, followed by the Frenchman Quarterlyyes Vinales, Zarco e Miller.