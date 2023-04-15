Mayor Modriče claims that the Government does not give him money from the donation from Serbia Info

Three years ago, the Government of Serbia decided to donate 200,000 euros to help the reconstruction of the Serbian Cultural Center in Modriča, but the people of Modriča received only 30,000 euros of that money, while the Government of Serbia wants to “redirect it for other purposes”.

Mayor of Modriča Jovica Radulovićotherwise a member of the SDS, strongly opposes this policy of the Government of Srpska, so he decided to inform the donor, the Government of Serbia, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, about everything, he writes Srpskainfo.

“In 2019, the Government of the Republic of Serbia donated certain funds for public investments in local communities in the Republic of Srpska. Then Modriča passed the project for the reconstruction of the Serbian Cultural Center in the amount of 200 thousand euros. All citizens were grateful for the donation from the Government of Serbia and eagerly we expected that reconstruction”reminds Radulović.

In the middle of last year, according to Mayor Radulović, the municipality of Modriča got the green light to start the works, so the reconstruction of the electrical installation network in the Serbian Cultural Center began, for which the Government of the Republic of Srpska paid 30 thousand euros from the project of the Government of Serbia.

“We expected that the implementation of the project would continue, so we are negatively surprised by the decision of the Government of Republika Srpska, about which we informed the donor, the Government of Serbia,” stressed Radulović.

However, that did not happen, and things took a completely different course. As stated by Radulović, at the beginning of March 2023, the Government of Republika Srpska changed the decision on the allocation of donor funds from the Government of Serbia, which reduced Modrić’s funds from 200,000 euros, which was originally planned for Modrić, to 30,000 euros.

“I refused to sign the annex to the contract reducing our donor funds, and we appealed to the donor, President Vučić and the Government of Serbia,” said Jovica Radulović.

He said that by its decision, the Government of the Republic of Srpska redirected the remaining funds, originally intended for Modriča, to JP “Vode Srpske”.

Radulović believes that it is “pointless” to take funds from donors of the Government of Serbia and redirect them to others.

