MotoGp Spain, Binder wins the sprint race ahead of Bagnaia. Maxi crash and red flag on the first lap

The Ktm turns out to be the ruler of the Spanish GPat least on Saturday: Brad Binder wins the sprint race in front of the Ducati of I’m sorry Bagnaia. His teammate, the Australian Jack Miller, closes third due to a mistake in the final, after leading for a long time in front of everyone. The other Ktm, the one entrusted with a wild card to Dani Pedrosa, is placed in sixth position. The Spaniard off the podium George Martin with the Ducati Pramac and the Aprilia of the Portuguese Miguel Olivera. Aprilia what a square Maverick Vinales in seventh position and it is the big defeat of the day: Alex Espargarowho was fighting for the podium, ended up on the asphalt again.

However, the race was characterized by another crash, the one that involved him on the first lap in turn 2 Marco BezzecchiAlex Marquez, Raul Fernandez and Franco Morbidelli. The sprint race was stopped in regime of Red flag, All the riders got up and didn’t suffer serious consequences, so much so that they were able to start again from the grid. Bezzecchi in particular was good at keeping calm and in the end getting a good placement in ninth position. The team driver Mooney Vr46 he thus remains at the top of the World Championship standings, albeit with only a three-point lead over Bagnaia. In the grand prix on Sunday, the reigning world champion will try to regain the first position.